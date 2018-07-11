Saddle Rockers to play at Pybus

WENATCHEE — The local Saddle Rockers band returns to Pybus Public Market for the next Friday Night Music event July 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The group plays a lively blend of bluegrass, vintage rock, Americana and jazz.

Members are Dave Notter, fiddle; Jac Tiechner, guitar/vocals; Bruce McWhirter, guitar/harmonica/lead vocals; Chuck Egner or Steve Clem, bass; and Chris Rader, percussion/harmony vocals.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.