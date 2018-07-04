Seth Garrido is back at Pybus

WENATCHEE —Seth Garrido will perform for the next Friday Night Music event at Pybus Market from 7 to 9 p.m. July 6.

Garrido has been performing with bands in the area for over a decade and has recently been performing as a solo artist. He embraces the roots of country music, from Jim Reeves to Merle Haggard.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.