Town Council | Waterville has ongoing burn ban

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Residents are reminded the Town of Waterville has an ongoing burn ban and they should not be burning material within town limits

The issue of burning was brought up at the July 16 Waterville Town Council meeting and it was discussed that some people may not be aware of the burn ban. Mayor Royal DeVaney wants to make sure that all residents are aware of it and are abiding by it to prevent the possibility of burning getting out of control during the wildfire season.

In other matters, DeVaney reported that this year’s Waterville Days was the best he ever remembers. He estimated that from 2,000 to 3,000 people participated. He commented that this year’s car show was excellent, with 103 cars on display. The vendors and parade also worked out very well. He expressed appreciation to those who had organized the event and volunteered at it. He said that more volunteers are needed for next year. For more information, contact town hall at 745-8871.

Dawn Davies, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, attended the council meeting to give the quarterly report for April through June. Davies reported a total of seven investigated incidents during this time period. Sixteen calls were received.

Davies said that the Humane Society has a spay and neuter clinic open by appointment to income-qualified pet owners every Wednesday. For more information, contact 662-9577.

Davies is keeping an eye on legislation being considered at the state level that would allow veterinarians working for nonprofit organizations to provide a wider range of services than they are now allowed to provide. If the legislation is passed, she is hoping that the Humane Society will be able to offer additional services to pets of income-qualified owners.

Council members received the quarterly financial report from Clerk-Treasurer Marsha Peterson. DeVaney commended Peterson on her work on the report. Peterson said that, overall, the town was well below budget on spending so far this year.

The council held an executive session on a property matter. Following that session, council members voted unanimously to move forward on a land acquisition.

DeVaney reported that at the most recent Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council meeting, the council had discussed the problem of the invasive weed goathead. Among other problems, the weed can cause flat tires for bicyclists that run over it. The weed is present in Waterville as well as in other parts of North Central Washington.

The Orondo School held swimming lessons at the Waterville Pool from July 16-20. The lessons were funded by Together for Youth. The last swimming lesson session of the season for the Town of Waterville runs through July 27.

LED lights for town street lamps are currently at the Recycle Center. DeVaney said the PUD will begin installing them in September.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. A public hearing on the town’s building moratorium, instituted by the council in June, will be held during this meeting.