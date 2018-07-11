Waterville Town Council | Sewer cleaning project set for late July, early August Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville Town Council | Sewer cleaning project set for late July, early August Posted by Empire Press on Jul 11, 2018 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Town of Waterville will clean out its sewer lines over a three-week period during the end of July and early August. The town council received this information at their July 2 regular meeting.

Jake Hollopeter, project engineer for the firm Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., said that in preparation, video footage was being taken of the lines and a decision will be made as to which lines will be prioritized. Hollopeter expected that the project could clean out more of the line than had originally been anticipated. Up to $85,000 in funding for the project is coming from the Department of Ecology. Half of this will be a forgivable principal loan (grant) and half a low interest loan.

At the time of the project, homeowners will receive notices about precautions they need to take during the cleaning process.

In other matters, the council unanimously adopted the 2019-2024 comprehensive six-year street plan. No comments were received during the public hearing held prior to the vote.

The council unanimously voted in favor of final acceptance for the Rainier Street irrigation main project completed by DJB Construction.

Link Transit board member Joyce Huber reported that the electric bus company BYD has agreed to take back and correct quality control issues in the five electric buses that have already been provided by the company. Link is also due to receive five new buses that have been on order with the company.

The Link board discussed the proposed sales tax initiative. Board members have postponed putting this initiative on the ballot as they would like a community group organized to gather support for the initiative.

The board approved replacement of 12 40-foot buses through reserve funds.

Ridership was reported up for fixed routes, both in comparison with the previous month and with the same time frame in 2017.

Chelan-Douglas Board of Health member Jill Thompson said that there had not been a recent board meeting, but she warned people that another bat has tested positive for rabies. Several bats have tested positive for the disease in Chelan and Douglas counties since this spring.

Mayor Royal DeVaney said that some local residents have complained about swimming lesson sessions being reduced to one week. Sessions had previously been two weeks long. DeVaney said town staff members have contacted other communities that have pools and have found that others have also gone to one-week sessions. It appears difficult to keep attendance and enthusiasm up during the second week.

The second session runs from July 23-27. Parents should sign their children up for the lessons at town hall. For more information, call 745-8871.

Countywide Solid Waste Programs of Douglas County is dealing with a problem of litter at the end of the portion of the old Pine Canyon Road that is accessible to traffic at the west end of town. According to a memo, items regularly dumped at the end of the road include appliances, green waste, ammunition cartridges, household garbage, animal carcasses, furniture, chemicals, construction debris and oil. The animal carcasses have been attracting coyotes.

The memo states that a number of options are being considered, including vacating the road, denying access to the road, establishing an interlocal agreement with the Town of Waterville for recreational use, using the Adopt-A-Road system to maintain the road, and the present solution which has been periodic cleaning of the debris.

The council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 regarding a six-month building moratorium approved by the council at the June 18 regular meeting.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 16.