4-H group ready for the fair

Kiera Smith, Aven Davis, Makenzie Stennes, Paislee Landon and Ellie Stennes help spread the sawdust in the barns at the fairgrounds. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The fairgrounds in Waterville was a busy place on Aug. 13 as youth and adults gathered to prepare for the NCW Fair which opens today through Sunday.

Several members of the Burlap & Barbed Wire 4-H Club, along with many adults, were on hand to get the barns ready for showing animals by cleaning out the stalls and putting in fresh sawdust made possible from Boise Cascade.

According to 4-H leader Sharina Weber, the company donated about $9,000 worth of sawdust for the fair. Weber also said that she and her club were more than happy to help with the distribution since it was saving the fair money.

The Burlap & Barbed Wire club has about 45 members from throughout Douglas County.

Among the helpers were sisters Abby and Izzy Black who have both been a part of the 4-H club for four years. Abby will be showing her horse, two dairy goats and a market goat. Izzy will also be showing her horse, a meat goat and a dairy goat.

Emma Reeves was also there helping with her mother Michelle. Emma has been a part of the club since kindergarten and is now a sophomore in high school.

Reeves says she loves 4-H and participates as much as she can.

Eva, Bryden and Elisha Itterley worked in the barns with their mother Shannen. This is the family’s first year in the club and the children are excited about showing their animals. Eva, 8, will be showing a chicken and goat; Bryden, 9, will show a sheep and a chicken; and Elisha, 6, will be showing a chicken and a goat.

Dakota Grillo and her mother Pam were getting their stall ready as well. This is Dakota’s second year with the group and she will be showing her goat. She said that she really enjoys coming to the fair and participating.

In spite of the hard work, the smoke and heat, there were many smiles among the group. They were all just happy to get together and help out, according to Weber.