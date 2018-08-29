A good year at the NCW Fair

Ava Cummings of Douglas shows her pig during the livestock sale with the help of her brother Curtis. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Crowds braved smoky air, and some cool, drizzly weather to enjoy the NCW Fair Aug. 23-26.

Exhibits showcased the work that residents throughout North Central Washington have put their hands to over the last year. Children of all ages brought animals large and small and demonstrated not only the good health they have nurtured in their animals but also their skill in handling them.

In the Kids’ Zone, fairgoers were pleasantly surprised to see a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, a large slide and a number of other carnival attractions in addition to the bouncy houses, the mutton bustin’, the bronco rides and other hands-on activities that had been advertised. A contract with Paradise Amusement was lined up less than a week before the fair began. The carnival rides made for a busy lawn area that was packed with fun.

Country music fans reveled in the music of BlackHawk Friday evening.

On Saturday, several members of Waterville High School’s Class of 2008 celebrated their 10-year reunion with a gathering in the beer garden.

A variety of other entertainment from hypnotist Jerry Harris, to children’s singer Joel Brantley held the interest of audiences in the Community Hall throughout the four-day event.

The Big Bend Roundup Rodeo was a focus of excitement on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

More about the 2018 NCW Fair will be published in the Sept. 6 Empire Press.