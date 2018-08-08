Affordable housing funds to be awarded in Douglas County Posted by Communities, Government, News | Comments Off on Affordable housing funds to be awarded in Douglas County Posted by Empire Press on Aug 8, 2018 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Regional Council has announced plans to distribute up to $174,436.15 for qualifying affordable housing efforts throughout the county for the next year.

Notices have been sent to interested agencies and organizations to submit applications for this year’s cycle of funding distribution.

Funds are available for acquisition and construction projects serving very low income persons, maintaining existing projects and operating emergency shelters. Funds are distributed to agencies and organizations and not individuals.

The state Legislature established the program in each county in 2005. Funding comes from a surcharge on the recording fee for certain documents recorded by county auditors.

Application information may be obtained by contacting Tiana Rowland, deputy clerk of the Douglas County Commission, at 745-8537.