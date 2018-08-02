Blood drives announced in August Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Blood drives announced in August Posted by Empire Press on Aug 2, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors of all blood types to give now. While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate blood, more donors are needed to help ensure blood types don’t go missing.

The following area blood drives are scheduled for early August:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2, Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee

1:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Donors are encouraged to use the Red Cross RapidPass process to start the process online before scheduling an appointment or planning a walk-in donation.

For more information about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.