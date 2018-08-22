‘Building Grand Coulee Dam’ presentation on Aug. 25 Posted by Communities, News | Comments Off on ‘Building Grand Coulee Dam’ presentation on Aug. 25 Posted by Empire Press on Aug 22, 2018 in All Content

GRAND COULEE — The Bureau of Reclamation invites the public to the presentation “Building Grand Coulee Dam,” by Raymond “Paul” Giroux, on Aug. 25 at the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.

Giroux’s presentation highlights how the right men, the right machines, and the right methods all came together to build Grand Coulee Dam, a project of unprecedented scope and challenges.

Giroux is the author of several bridge design and civil engineering history papers. He also is an active public speaker at engineering schools throughout the U.S. and around the world. In 2017, he was the recipient of the American Society of Civil Engineers Roebling Award for Construction Engineering and was inducted into the Iowa State University Construction Engineering Hall of Fame this year.

For more information about Grand Coulee Dam, visit usbr.gov/pn/grandcoulee.