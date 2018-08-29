Chelan-Douglas Land Trust earns national recognition Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Chelan-Douglas Land Trust earns national recognition Posted by Empire Press on Aug 29, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has been awarded re-accreditation with the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance. The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever.

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) was initially accredited in 2013.

“The Accreditation Commission has high standards, as it should, and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is honored to have been accredited and now reaccredited,” said CDLT Executive Director Curt Soper. “This seal of approval gives our staff, our board, our members, and our donors a strong sense of confidence in knowing that we operate in a responsible and ethical manner.”

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is one of 1,363 land trusts across the U.S. and one of 400 that have earned accreditation, according to the Land Trust Alliance’s most recent National Land Trust Census.

For more information, visit landtrustaccreditation.org or cdlandtrust.org.