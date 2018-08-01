Church hosts art classes for kids

WENATCHEE — Pacific Crest Church will host its fifth annual “All of Creation” art instruction day camp for children ages 4-18 (and families) from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 9-10 at Pybus Market.

The secular event helps children “explore and create” various forms of art through several different art media. Stations include watercolors, abstracts, sculpture and recycled art, poetry, character drawing and more. Participants will create their own art work with local artist and volunteers from the Wenatchee Valley.

Then on Aug. 11, the art will be on display in the Pybus concourse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The camp is free and open to the public.

Adults will need to be on hand for the children they bring to the program.

To register, go to eventbrite.com and search for “All of Creation – Art Camp for Kids.” For additional information, call Jonathan Thomas at 670-8502.