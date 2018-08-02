CVCH offers help to kids returning to school Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities, Schools | Comments Off on CVCH offers help to kids returning to school Posted by Empire Press on Aug 2, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health will host its 9th Annual Back to School Health Fair on Aug. 4.

The health fair will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the clinic, 600 Orondo Ave. CVCH and two sponsors, Crunch Pak and Amerigroup, will give out 1,000 free backpacks to students entering grades K-12.

The event will also feature interactive games, healthy snacks, water, a bouncy house and tours of the clinic. Students will get free school supplies provided by the North Central ESD Educational Foundation and NCESD staff funds.

This year’s event will also have seven large prize packs being given out to families to encourage more family time, Grove said. Packs include: a camping set that includes a tent, a blowup mattress and a cooler; a baseball set that includes a mitt and Mariners tickets; a family game night pack with about six different games; an outdoor fun pack with a volleyball and soccer set; and other prizes.

Supporters of the event include Crunch Pak, Amerigroup, Coordinated Care of Washington, Molina Healthcare, Cashmere Valley Bank, Stemilt Growers, The Chelan County PUD, and McDougall and Sons.