Divorce Recovery program begins Sept. 9

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Community Church will offer Divorce Recovery, a 10-week program to be held on Sundays beginning Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., for those who are going through divorce or a broken relationship. The church is located at 783 4th St. N.E.

The course covers such topics as loss and grief, unhooking, anger and depression, and forgiveness. Emotional support groups will also be formed to help in the healing process.

The fee for the program is $35.

For more information, contact Evey Barnett at (509) 421-3090.