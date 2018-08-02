Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

July 19

Bridgeport, animal problem: 1800 block of Tacoma Avenue, a boxer dog, whose owner was unknown, entered a dog kennel and attacked a puppy. The case was turned over to Bridgeport Animal Control.

Rock Island, suspicious: 10 block of Columbia View Orchard Road, there was a report of a vehicle driving around and spotlighting residences. The driver of the vehicle was contacted and said he was looking for a lost dog. He was arrested on a warrant.

July 20

Bridgeport Bar, animal problem: 10 block of Mini Farm Lane, a dog was attacked by a rottweiler owned by neighbors. The injured dog required emergency surgery. The investigation of the case was forwarded to Bridgeport Animal Control.

Bridgeport, assault: 1200 block of Columbia Avenue, a person who said he had been a victim of an assault by a cousin flagged down a deputy. The victim sustained some injuries, including a bite mark. The deputy spoke with witnesses inside the home where the assault was said to have occurred and forwarded the case to the prosecutor’s office for review.

July 22

Rock Island, burglary: 1300 block of Douglas Street, a woman returned to her residence after being out of town and found a window had been broken. The next day she noticed the padlock to the orchard shop was missing. Pole pruners, chain saws, a mower and a generator were missing from the shop. The estimated value of the missing items was $3,000. There are no suspects.

July 23

Rock Island, suspicious: 5500 block of Rock Island Road, a woman reported that she heard knocking at her door at about 1:30 a.m., but did not answer. The next morning she found an old, rusty butcher’s knife in her yard. The knife was turned over to the sheriff’s office for disposal. There is no suspect.

Bridgeport, animal problem: 900 block of Fairview Avenue, a deputy was dispatched to a dog bite incident. He found the victim at Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster receiving treatment for a wound on her left leg. The woman said she had been walking on Fairview Avenue when a dog came out and bit her. The next day the victim helped the deputy to identify the dog. The deputy contacted the dog owner and the dog was taken to Bridgeport Animal Control to be confined for 10 days for observation of rabies symptoms. The incident was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.