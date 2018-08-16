Douglas County Sheriff’s ReportPosted by Empire Press on Aug 16, 2018 in All Content, News, Sheriff's Report | Comments Off on Douglas County Sheriff’s Report
Aug. 2
Rock Island, trespass: BJs Auto Truck Plaza, an individual was formally prohibited from returning to the establishment because of an incident that had occurred in the past.
Aug. 4
Bridgeport, theft: 2300 block of Highland Drive, a hose reel and hose were stolen overnight. There are no suspects or leads.
Aug. 6
Bridgeport Bar, marine: Moe Road and Grange Road, a boater was stuck on a sand bar. Deputies reached the boater and towed his boat to a dock. There were no injuries or damage.
Bridgeport, burglary: 1600 block of Foster Avenue, two juvenile females entered a residence and took a jar of coins, a two-tone gold necklace valued at $700 and a small purse. The reporting party is deciding whether to press charges. The case is still under investigation.
Aug. 8
Waterville, theft: 10 block of Road O NW, an antique John Deere hay rake valued at $500 was taken between May 1 and July 4.