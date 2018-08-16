First-ever free dump day set for unincorporated Douglas County residents Posted by Communities, Government, News | Comments Off on First-ever free dump day set for unincorporated Douglas County residents Posted by Empire Press on Aug 16, 2018 in All Content

From The Wenatchee World

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County residents — those who live outside any city limits — have a chance to make a free run to the dump for the first time ever.

“Residents within city limits have been offered free disposal days in the past because of city contracts with their hauling companies,” said Douglas County Solid Waste Coordinator Becci Piepel. “County residents outside of city limits have not been offered free disposal days in the past. It’s being offered to them now.”

A few months ago, Waste Management offered to help put together an opportunity for a “Free Disposal Day” for residents of unincorporated Douglas County.

“They brought an offer to the table,” she said. “It’s taken a while to get all the kinks worked out.”

The challenge was how to identify qualifying residents. The solution they came up with is a ticket system.

Residents interested in participating come to the county’s Public Services Building at 140 19th St. N.W. during business hours, armed with identification and a utility bill or other proof of their address, to sign up. They will be handed a ticket good for one trip to the landfill, 191 Webb Road, on Sept. 8. The last day to sign up is Aug. 31.

Each parcel of land is good for one ticket, Piepel said, and each ticket is good for only one trip, which is limited to 10 cubic yards per load. All loads must be properly secured. Tickets will be collected at the gate. Anyone without a ticket will be turned away.

Allowed items include:

Concrete, rock and asphalt

Dirt

Wood and construction materials (not asbestos)

Plastic

Furniture

Tires

Clean up debris such as tree limbs, leaves and pine needles (not grass clippings)

Items not allowed include:

Grass clippings

Appliances

Dangerous or hazardous waste

Paint, liquids and asbestos

Residents will have an opportunity to dispose of some of the disallowed items at the countywide household waste roundup scheduled for June 2019, Piepel said. That countywide event is funded with grants, which allow the events to be held every other year.

One of the goals of the free disposal day at the landfill is to prevent illegal dumping, she said. It also might be timely for people who are trying to reduce the risk of wildfire by cleaning up around their property to provide more green space.

“We want to be able to provide avenues to our residents to be able to dispose of their waste,” Piepel said. “We truly appreciate Waste Management coming up with this avenue and offering it. It’s very generous of them.”

The process, requiring two trips to East Wenatchee, one for the ticket and the other for the drop off, “is not optimal for people in the Bridgeport and Mansfield area,” she said. “We realize there are difficulties for some people, but if they have stuff they want to clean up, it might be worth their while.”

It’s a first step, she said.

“If it works well, we’re hoping it will be an annual event,” Piepel said. “We want to see how this one works, to make sure it goes off smoothly. Then we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Douglas County free disposal day

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Greater Wenatchee Regional Landfill, 191 Webb Road, near Pangborn Memorial Airport.

For residents of unincorporated Douglas County only.

Sign up required in person by Aug. 31 at the Public Services Building, 140 19th St. N.W.

Bring identification and utility bill or other proof of address to receive ticket, which must be presented at landfill.