Grant awarded for Rock Island redevelopment study Posted by Communities, Government, News, Rock Island | Comments Off on Grant awarded for Rock Island redevelopment study Posted by Empire Press on Aug 1, 2018 in All Content

ROCK ISLAND — The state Community Economic Revitalization Board on July 26 awarded a $50,000 grant to the Port of Douglas County for studying riverfront redevelopment.

The port and city of Rock Island have been looking at options for the site of a former silicon plant that closed in 2003, including adding parks, soccer fields or a trail. Another possibility is converting the plant to a facility similar to Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market, with technology businesses and other offices.

“Targeted local investments in public facilities are essential to building a foundation for successful and sustainable economic growth,” Randy Hayden, chairman of the Community Economic Revitalization Board, said in a news release Friday. “CERB’s mission is to help local governments and tribes finance their vision for the future.”

Part of the redevelopment process is testing soil samples around the plant to determine how extensive cleanup will be. The site is about 200 acres, though railroad tracks take up some of that space.

— From The Wenatchee World