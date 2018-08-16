Lucky Break Boys at Pybus

WENATCHEE — Are you ready for some toe-tappin’ music to close out your week? The Lucky Break Boys will perform for the next Friday Night Music event at Pybus Market from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17.

The local duo of Jeff Heminger and Bill Dobbins perform a mix of bluegrass, folk and old-time standards, along with some “newer old stuff.”

For more information, visit pybusmarket.org or luckybreakboys.com.