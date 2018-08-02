Mended Hearts offer visitor training and orientation session Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Mended Hearts offer visitor training and orientation session Posted by Empire Press on Aug 2, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 offers hope and encouragement to heart patients and their families in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.

The chapter is offering a training session from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Central Washington Hospital, conference rooms F and G, for anyone interested in learning about the Mended Hearts Visiting Program and what being a Mended Heart visitor is all about. Those needing recertification as a Mended Hearts visitor are also invited to attend. There is no cost to participate.

The session, conducted by Dominick Ferraro, will cover the do’s and don’ts of visiting, HIPPA regulations, the requirements and procedures for becoming a Mended Hearts visitor, including in-hospital training and completion of the Confluence Health Hospital Volunteer Training Program.

Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, contact Ferraro at 421-3641 or email dfmb@aol.com.