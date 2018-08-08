Mires sworn in as Waterville superintendent during June school board meeting Posted by Communities, Correspondents, News, Schools, Suzanne Robinson, Waterville | Comments Off on Mires sworn in as Waterville superintendent during June school board meeting Posted by Empire Press on Aug 8, 2018 in All Content

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

At the June 26 Waterville School Board meeting, Tabatha Mires was sworn in by Stephanie Stibal as school district superintendent, effective July 1.

In other highlights from the meeting, Tayn Kendrick, elementary school principal, shared the outcome of an appeal for 8-man football for the 2018-19 school year. The appeal was granted making Waterville schools a part of the Northwest 1B football league.

Staff resignations were presented. They include Sharon Kelley (custodial), Dell Mires (assistant football coach), Jill Moomaw (assistant volleyball coach), Cody Brunner (head baseball coach), Andy Stibal (assistant baseball coach) and Kris Daratha (track coach).

Joel Harding also submitted his resignation from the school board.

Sally Ryan reported that the school district is 75 percent into the fiscal year. She is finalizing the budget which will include new requirements for the 2018-19 school year to project budgets extended out four years. The 2018-19 budget was scheduled to be adopted at the July 25 board meeting.

Summaries of Waterville School District board meetings are published each month for the previous month’s meeting. The next summary will be from the July 25 meeting.