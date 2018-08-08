NCW Fair is almost here

Pam Wright of Waterville holds her winning senior entry in the floriculture exhibit at last year’s NCW Fair. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Linda Barta

Empire Press editor

Are you ready for four days of great family fun? Make plans to come on up to Waterville… the NCW Fair is just around the corner!

This year’s fair runs from Aug. 23-26 and it will be packed with something for everyone.

There will be exhibits from youth and adults representing crafts, artwork, baked and canned goods, garden produce, floriculture, handiwork, animals, livestock fitting and showing, as well as auctions, equitation, a dog show and more.

Top-selling country artists BlackHawk will be the headlining act on Friday, with Waterville’s own Jumpers Flats opening the show.

BlackHawk was founded in 1992 by Henry Paul, Dave Robbins and Van Stephenson. The group released its debut single, “Goodbye Says It All,” in 1993. Other Top 5 hits followed including “Every Once in a While,” “I Sure Can Smell the Rain,” “Down in Flames” and “That’s Just About Right.” At the height of the trio’s success, Stephenson was diagnosed with melanoma in 1999. After his death in 2001, Paul and Robbins regrouped and returned to the album charts. BlackHawk continues to record and tour throughout the country. Gates open for the show at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40, which includes admission to the fair. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ncwfair.org/concert.

Other entertainment during the fair will include Joel Brantley, with interactive fun for the family; the Andrew Thompson Project, Christian concert; Missy G Band, country covers and originals; Gavin McLaughlin, vocal and acoustic guitar; Chainsaw Jack, carving demonstrations; and Jerry Harris, master hypnotist.

A community worship service will be held on Sunday.

A popular feature of the fair year-after-year is the Big Bend Round-Up Rodeo, along with horse racing, mutton bustin’ for children, and the longstanding Indian Relay Race.

Food concessions and inflatables for the children will be ongoing throughout the fair.

Daily admission will be $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors (age 62 and older), and children age 5 and younger are free; season tickets for all four days will be $20 for adults, and $16 for students and seniors.

For more information about the NCW Fair, go to ncwfair.org.

Empire Press fair preview coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.