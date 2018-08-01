News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1918

J.C. Cunningham has traded his 40-acre orchard in Orondo to J.T. Slack for wheat land in Montana.

Bridgeport went over the top in the recent war savings stamp drive. The district’s quota was $22,000. All districts but two have now reported and all have gone over the top by $116.28, according to officials. Bridgeport was to have raised $6,500. Its total is $8,658.34.

50 years ago — 1968

The 1968 Douglas County wheat harvest is starting early this week. Curtis Comstock, manager of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office, said harvesting will be well underway in most all areas by the end of the week.

Danny Webster, 12, of Brewster, has been working with telescopes for more than two years. He has viewed Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Mercury through a 500mm scope mounted in his front yard.

Douglas County Board of Equalization concluded its 1968 sessions Friday. Aileen Dahlke, county assessor, said the board granted East Wenatchee Grange a reduction from $20,500 to $14,500 on its property.

25 years ago — 1993

Douglas County wheat growers had snow mold on their minds Monday at the annual wheat variety tour in Waterville, sponsored by Washington State University. Dr. Clarence Peterson, a WSU wheat researcher, was on hand fielding questions from growers hoping to find out how Eltan and other varieties resist snow mold. ”I don’t think we have the answer to that question yet,” Peterson told them, noting that Eltan still needs further testing. But, he said, ”Most growers were very pleased with how it came through the winter.” Peterson and the growers examined wheat plots where researchers planted 607 varieties in sample lines for testing. Many of these appear to be tolerant of snow mold but they also need additional study. Snow mold and dwarf bunt are two diseases Douglas County growers faced this year after snows covered fields this past winter for long periods of time. Both diseases flourish under excess winter moisture.

10 years ago — 2008

Construction of three new sewer lagoons, a reconstruction of the storm sewer system and an expansion of the recycling center are some of the many projects on Waterville’s list to be completed by 2014. The list, officially named the Capital Facilities Plan Update, was unanimously approved by town council members during a recent meeting.

Waterville Tree Board members viewed nominations for Yard of the Month for July and chose the yard of Steve and Lani Kenner, at 205 W. Birch, for top honors. Kenner’s yard was described as “colorful and neat.”

Air Force Airman Balmore A. Solorio has graduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Solorio is a 2005 graduate of Bridgeport High School.

There will be girls as well as boys playing Waterville youth football this fall. Tabatha Mires, who is helping to organize registration, said that this year there has been a push to recruit girls and several are already registered. Practice will start Aug. 18 and the season will last through October.