News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1918

Filings for the various Douglas County offices on the Democratic ticket are J.F. Irwin, treasurer; L.R. Richards, engineer; L.L. Sellers, clerk; and A.H. Davis, sheriff. Filings on the Republic ticket are Bernice Stanley, auditor; and Mrs. L.O. Anderson, schools superintendent.

W.S. Jayne of Mansfield knitted a pair of socks on a knitting machine for the Red Cross. They were then taken to Waterville for inspection.

50 years ago — 1968

The annual reunion of the descendants of Mr. and Mrs. William Newton took place Sunday at the George Wilson home in Brewster with a record attendance of 141 people.

Consultants working with the Bridgeport Planning Commission are expected to complete the city’s comprehensive plan as soon as possible before their contract terminates in September. Bob Patterson, chairman of the commission, said today the contract which originally expired in September of 1967 and had been extended, would definitely expire this September.

25 years ago — 1993

Tickets are still available for the Waterville Championships boxing card, set for Saturday at the North Central Washington Fairgrounds. Fifteen local fighters are scheduled to take on boxers from around the state in the event. The card is presented by the Wenatchee Boxing Club.

Tiffany Ness, daughter of Walter and Aylette Ness of East Wenatchee, has been named an All-American Scholar by the United States Achievement Academy. She was nominated for the award by her teachers at Eastmont High School.

10 years ago — 2008

Three contenders who hold public offices in East Wenatchee, Rock Island and Waterville are vying for the Douglas County Commission seat currently held by Dane Keane, who is seeking a fourth term. Terry Barnes, who is on the East Wenatchee Water District board, Russell Clark, mayor of Rock Island, and Dale Snyder, who is on the Waterville School Board, are all challenging Keane for his District 2 commission seat. The two candidates with the most votes in the Aug. 19 primary will advance to the Nov. 4 general election, no matter their party affiliation. Though candidates are not required to declare a party, Barnes, Snyder and Keane are all Republicans and Clark is a Democrat. All four are Douglas County natives.

Jacqueline Brown, Shad Gallaway and Jillian Whitehall, all of Waterville, were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Eastern Washington University.

Apple Valley Honda in Wenatchee is looking into the possibility of relocating across the river, and East Wenatchee City Council members are doing what they can to make that happen. Tom McLaughlin, general manager for the Honda dealership at 154 Easy St., said nothing has been set in stone. “We’re looking into several properties on both sides of the river,” he said. McLaughlin said the dealership’s 1.3 acres in Wenatchee is too small. One of the properties Honda is considering is a right-of-way owned by East Wenatchee in the southwest quadrant of the intersection of Highline Drive and 3rd Street Southeast, across from Town Toyota and kitty-corner from Costco.