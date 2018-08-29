News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1918

After an inspection tour by some professors, Washington State College has decided to keep maintaining its experimental stations at Waterville and Winthrop.

Mrs. A.R. Case of Mansfield is spending a month in Oregon.

Two women are now employed as rural mail carriers at Brewster. They are Mrs. F.J. Clifford and Mrs. L.R. Hollenbeck.

The Corbaley Creek bridge on the Wenatchee-Waterville road has been completed and was opened to traffic this morning.

50 years ago — 1968

Proper techniques for setting orchard ladders was one of several demonstrations orchard foremen were shown in a special class conducted this week at Eastmont High School. Agriculture Professor Emeritus Everett Webb of Washington State University is shown giving some pointers to foremen E.C. Sumner of East Wenatchee and Edsel Reeves of Orondo.

The Bridgeport American Legion Post and Auxiliary met with the Pateros Legion Post and Auxiliary recently for a joint installation of officers. Newly elected commander of the Bridgeport post is Herb Schuler. New auxiliary president is Cherie Isensee.

25 years ago — 1993

Cleo Hendricks has been appointed bishop of the East Wenatchee Second Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Hendricks was raised and educated in Grandview. He graduated from Washington State University in 1960 with a degree in pharmacy. He and his wife moved to the Wenatchee area in 1985. His counselors are Charles Thompson and James Ostler.

Michelle Burke of Waterville has earned honors from the University of Washington for the spring quarter.

Angela Hendricks of East Wenatchee has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane.

10 years ago — 2008

The Waterville Shocker football team will play an eight-man squad for the second year with 17 boys turning out for the team. Athletic Director Mike Gray said the team would have a good senior representation headed by Chris Calleson, who will start at the quarterback position for the second game. The Sept. 5 face-off with Mansfield will be an away game with junior Randall Fila of Douglas starting at the quarterback slot. Other seniors include Chris Rinke, Alex Hoyt, Josh Day and Ed Jones. Gray said the head coach for the Shockers will be Mickey White of Wenatchee.

Desarae Trevino, senior Waterville volleyball setter and outside hitter, feels that the goals to go to district and state tournaments are attainable this year. “We had a team meeting last week and set our goals for this year,” Trevino said. “We are strong on offense. We have good front line hitters in seniors Valerie Loebsack and Kayla Simmons.” The Shockers will face an unknown opponent in this weekend’s Bridgeport Tournament.

A celebration in honor of Gert Snyder’s 80th birthday will be held Sept. 14 at the Waterville Federated Church.

Waterville students recently earned bachelor’s degrees from Washington State University. They are Isaac Loebsack, civil engineering; Mason Tabler, kinesiology; and Rosa Velazquez, communication.