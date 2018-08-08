On Main Street | Providing local automotive repair and maintenance since 1994

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This occasional column highlights business news in Waterville and in other Douglas County communities.

Steve and Lani Kenner moved to Waterville from Coeur d’Alene in 1994. Lani Kenner came to take a job in the area and Steve, who had an automotive repair career, decided to set up his own shop.

That is how Waterville got Kenner Automotive at the corner of Central Avenue and Birch Street.

The business provides a local option for automotive and light truck repair and maintenance.

According to Kenner, it was not easy getting started with his own business. His first customer was a 10-speed bicycle. From there he took on everything he could in order to build a strong customer base. Kenner said that he very much appreciates his loyal customers.

During harvest season, Kenner often has some farm trucks to work on. However, because many farmers now use semi-trucks he hasn’t been overwhelmed with trucks in recent years. He wants other automotive customers to know that even during harvest season he has time to address their needs.

Kenner offers free estimates. For more information, call him at 745-8262.

The Waterville Historic Hotel has installed a bigger and better air conditioning system for the entire hotel. There are also new, larger beds in many of the rooms. The hotel welcomes late arrivals with the lobby open until midnight weekdays and 1 a.m. weekends. The hotel offers complimentary WiFi and a continental breakfast. For more information, call 745-8695 or visit the hotel website at watervillehotel.com.

Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits will be having extended hours during this year’s NCW Fair. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25. They will serve their full menu during the fair days. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted for all meals and drinks purchased before 8 p.m. Knemeyers takes cash only after 8 p.m. and no children are allowed in after 8 p.m.

Some regular events at Knemeyers include a barbecue rib dinner the second and fourth Saturday of each month and Clam It Up Saturday the first and third Saturday. This includes a bucket of steamed clams or a basket of fried clams for $9.99. This special will not be available during the fair.

The Knemeyers menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads and pizza. For a full menu, visit knemeyers.com. You can also follow them on Facebook at Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits to learn about daily specials and other events.

Oldedays Firearms will be closing on Aug. 31. All firearms and accessories are on sale and all inventory needs to go. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment by calling 745-9567.

Auntie Bling’s Attique has a series of Saturday classes scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the rest of the summer and during the fall.

The class schedule will be Aug. 18, “Jellyroll Rug,” $20 plus the pattern, lunch provided; Sept. 1, 8, 22 and Oct. 6 and 27, adult sewing series, fee to be determined; Sept. 15, “Chalk Couture,” $20, lunch provided; Sept. 29, “3-D Witch Wall Hanging,” $20, lunch provided; Oct. 13, “Antique Linens,” $20, lunch provided; Oct. 20, “Bug or Fruits and Veggies Jar Quilt,” $20, lunch provided; Nov. 10, “Jo’s Block of the Month,” fee to be determined; and Nov. 17, “The Only One Quilt,” $20, lunch provided. For more information on the classes, contact Michelle Mires at 669-1966.

Highway 2 Brew, Waterville’s popular espresso stand, is offering several new items this summer. With every sandwich purchase you can receive a free 16-ounce lemonade smoothie. Also, the stand is now selling Light Delight sugar-free, gluten-free and low-calorie cookies. The varieties change each week — just ask for what’s in stock. The stand’s famous sugar cookies are always available. For a limited time, they will be offering cake batter and peaches ‘n cream smoothies.

Highway 2 Brew has a great milkshake selection. Choose from “heavenly huckleberry,” vanilla bean with any flavor or order a Kona coffee milkshake.

The stand is still looking for old wheelbarrows to use in their landscaping plan. Just drop them off in the parking lot and leave your name at the window.

Highway 2 Brew opens at 5:30 a.m. weekdays, 6:30 a.m. Saturdays and 7:30 a.m. Sundays.