Other fires in the area

Posted by Empire Press on Aug 1, 2018

Chelan Hills Fire

ORONDO — Crews from local jurisdictions and from across the state battled the Chelan Hills Fire reported July 27.

The fire started about 1:15 p.m. on Friday near milepost 233 by Highway 97, south of Beebe Bridge. It burned in short brush, grass and wheat.

Participating agencies included the Bureau of Land Management, Douglas County Fire Districts 1, 4, and 5, and the Department of Natural Resources.

Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 11 (NWT11) assumed command of the fire on July 28, allowing local emergency resources to return to their immediate jurisdictions.

Evacuation levels had been in effect for Chelan Hills, McNeil Canyon, Beebe Ranch, Beebe Park and the Lone Pine area. The NCW Fairgrounds and the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society offered to house animals affected by evacuations. The Red Cross set up a shelter for evacuees at Orondo School. Evacuations levels were lifted by July 30.

As of July 31 at 7 a.m., the fire had burned 1,842 acres, and was 97 percent contained with 244 personnel assigned. Although some internal burning continued within the containment lines, the fire had not grown in size, according to the NWT11 report.

Some structure damage was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Brush fire near Mansfield

MANSFIELD — A brush fire burned near Highway 172 east of Mansfield on July 27.

No houses were threatened but wind and smoke made travel dangerous for motorists, according to Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris. Highway 172 was closed in both directions from milepost 25 to 35 during the afternoon.

Crews from Douglas County Fire Districts 3 and 5 were at the scene.

The fire was declared 100 percent contained around 4 p.m.

— From The Wenatchee World