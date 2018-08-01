PBJ&M to perform at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Aug 1, 2018 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on PBJ&M to perform at Pybus
WENATCHEE — PBJ&M will perform for the next Friday Night Music event at Pybus Market on Aug. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m.
PBJ&M plays an eclectic selection of styles, with an emphasis on harmonies.
Group members are Barbara Conrad, piano and vocals; Patrick Cutler, bass and vocals; Randy Johnston, guitar and vocals; and Mike Conrad, percussion.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.