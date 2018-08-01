PBJ&M to perform at Pybus

WENATCHEE — PBJ&M will perform for the next Friday Night Music event at Pybus Market on Aug. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m.

PBJ&M plays an eclectic selection of styles, with an emphasis on harmonies.

Group members are Barbara Conrad, piano and vocals; Patrick Cutler, bass and vocals; Randy Johnston, guitar and vocals; and Mike Conrad, percussion.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.