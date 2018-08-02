Pet of the Week

Ruby wants to be the special jewel in your life, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

She is a 6-year-old, large-size, black and tan rottweiler.

Ruby is looking for a rottweiler-savvy family that understands the breed and will give her time to build her trust in you.

She is soft and sweet and the more time you take to get to know her, the happier she will be.

Ruby does well with larger dogs and has been around kids of all ages. She loves the water or a good game of fetch for recreation.

Ruby is content to hang out during the day awaiting your arrival home so she can snuggle on the couch for quality one-on-one time.

This special lady has had a rough life up until now and she deserves to be loved and be the queen of her castle.

Her adoption fee is $150.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.