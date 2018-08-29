Pet of the Week

Ranger is a big brute of a guy with a grand personality, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

He is a 4-year-old, large-size, white and brown pit bull/terrier mix.

Ranger is all smiles and tail wags and is eager to make friends. He loves people and craves attention.

Ranger longs for an active lifestyle of going on hikes, walks and playing fetch. This guy’s a sweet boy and he’ll focus on getting your undivided attention.

Ranger knows the sit command and will be up for learning more once he settles into his new surroundings. He does need a home without cats.

His adoption fee is $125.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.