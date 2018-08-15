Pictorial Past | Early beginnings of the fair Posted by History, Pictorial Past, Special | Comments Off on Pictorial Past | Early beginnings of the fair Posted by Empire Press on Aug 15, 2018 in All Content

Nov. 1, 1911, was a festive occasion for North Central Washington residents and especially for those from Waterville. The Annual Potato Carnival, the precursor of the North Central Washington District Fair and later the NCW Fair, was held there in recognition of the bumper crop of potatoes grown throughout the Big Bend area. This photo shows participants of the “potato race,” a horse race held as one of the many activities during the carnival. Various displays of farm and garden produce were exhibited. Entertainment included dancing, games and commercial exhibits. (Provided photo/Wenatchee World archives)