Planning Commission has vacancies Posted by Communities, Government, News | Comments Off on Planning Commission has vacancies Posted by Empire Press on Aug 8, 2018 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners are seeking county residents to apply for two vacant positions on the Douglas County Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission is a seven-member volunteer panel of citizens appointed by the commissioners to develop recommendations on planning matters in the county.

Planning Commission members are appointed from each of the three commissioner districts and one at-large member. There is one position open for appointment in District 1 and one at-large position open for appointment.

To be eligible, those interested must reside in and be a registered voter of Douglas County in the district of the vacancy.

Applications are available online at www.douglascountywa.net, then click on the “Volunteer Commission and Board Application” link. Applications are due Aug. 30.

For more information, call 745-8537.