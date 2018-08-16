Quilt and Fiber Art Festival on Aug. 17-18Posted by Empire Press on Aug 16, 2018 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Quilt and Fiber Art Festival on Aug. 17-18
WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Quilt Guild presents its Quilt and Fiber Art Festival on Aug. 17-18.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Town Toyota Center.
The festival will feature over 300 quilts on display, a special exhibit, a merchant mall, an artisan consignment shop, a beaded art display, live demonstrations, a silent auction, a quilt raffle and more.
Tickets are $7 at the door, and quilt raffle tickets are $1,
For more information, visit ncwquilt.org.