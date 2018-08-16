WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Quilt Guild presents its Quilt and Fiber Art Festival on Aug. 17-18.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Town Toyota Center.

The festival will feature over 300 quilts on display, a special exhibit, a merchant mall, an artisan consignment shop, a beaded art display, live demonstrations, a silent auction, a quilt raffle and more.

Tickets are $7 at the door, and quilt raffle tickets are $1,

For more information, visit ncwquilt.org.