Rabid bat found at Ohme Gardens
Posted by Empire Press on Aug 1, 2018

WENATCHEE — Another rabid bat was found in Chelan County, this time on July 26 in Ohme Gardens.

It is the fifth bat found and reported to the Chelan-Douglas Health district this year, and the third to test positive for rabies.

It’s unknown if any persons or pets came in contact with the bat.

Anyone who comes in contact with a bat is advised to contact the health district at 886-6400.

— From The Wenatchee World