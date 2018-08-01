Short Shakespeareans perform

WENATCHEE — The Short Shakespeareans open their 40th season with Shakespeare’s play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” beginning Aug. 8 at the Riverside Playhouse, 233 N. Wenatchee Ave.

The timeless classic is William Shakespeare’s most magical and imaginative play, with a little enchantment.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Aug. 8-11, with matinee show at 2 p.m. Aug. 11.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Numerica Performing Arts Center box office, by calling 663-ARTS, or online at numericapac.showare.com.