State parks offers upcoming 'free day'
Posted by Empire Press on Aug 22, 2018

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer a special “free day” entrance to state parks on Aug. 25 to commemorate the National Park System’s 102nd anniversary.

During “free days,” day-use visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass to visit a state park.

“Free days” are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 for annual access or $10 for one-day access and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.

Other “free days” remaining this year will be Sept. 22 for National Public Lands Day, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 23 for a special autumn observance.

For more information about the Discover Pass, visit discoverpass.wa.gov. For more information about Washington State Parks, visit parks.wa.gov.