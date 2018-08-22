The NCW Fair is here

There will be a wide array of exhibits to visit at the NCW Fair on now through Sunday. At the 2017 fair, Naoko Hinderer of Waterville holds a first place ribbon she received from the Washington Association of Wheat Growers for a loaf of white yeast bread she entered. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Linda Barta

Empire Press Editor

WATERVILLE — It’s all happening at Waterville — the NCW Fair is now underway through Sunday.

There will be lots of activities for everyone in the family to enjoy including a variety of adult and youth exhibits, livestock fitting and showing, auctions, equitation, a dog show and much, much more.

Country artists BlackHawk will take the grandstand stage Friday evening, with Jumpers Flats opening the show at 6:30 p.m. Gates open for the show at 5:45 p.m.

Other entertainment during the fair will include Joel Brantley, the Andrew Thompson Project, Missy G Band, Gavin McLaughlin, chainsaw artist Jack McEntire and master hypnotist Jerry Harris.

The Big Bend Roundup Rodeo will be Saturday and Sunday, along with horse racing, the Indian Relay Race, wild cow milking and mutton bustin’ for children.

The Kids’ Zone will provide entertainment for children all four days with pony rides, a mechanical bull, a tractor maze, inflatables and more.

A community worship service will be held on Sunday.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit ncwfair.org. See you at the fair!