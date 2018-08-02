Vacation Bible School coming Aug. 6-10

WATERVILLE — This summer’s Vacation Bible School will be held at the Waterville Federated Church Aug. 6-10.

VBS is for kids ages 4-12 and will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. This year’s theme is “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus.”

During the five-day session, kids will discover how Jesus rescues them through life’s storms. “Shipwrecked” VBS will be filled with Bible-learning experiences kids can see, hear, touch and taste. Activities will include science-themed fun “gizmos,” team-building games, Bible songs and treats that will help faith flow into everyday life.

A daily offering will be taken so that the kids may share God’s love by helping to provide drought-resistant seeds for children in Haiti. Haiti is considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Recent hurricanes, violent tropical storms, years of drought and decades of logging have led to poor soil quality that makes farming a struggle. For each $10 donation, World Vision can provide enough seeds to feed a child for an entire year.

For more information or to volunteer for VBS, call the Federated Church at 745-8785. To register your child, visit watervillefederated.com.

— Contributed by Kim Katovich