Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 8 Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 8 Posted by Empire Press on Aug 29, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s North Central Washington will be held on Sept. 8 beginning at Pybus Market in Wenatchee.

The Alzheimer’s Association walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremonies are at 9:45 a.m. and the two-mile walk begins at 10 a.m.

For registration information, visit alz.org/walk or call (509) 531-7069.