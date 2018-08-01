Wine & Food Festival is coming up

WENATCHEE — It’s almost here! Foothills Magazine presents the eighth annual Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival Aug. 25.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

The Wine & Food Festival will feature a wide variety of food, wine, beers, ciders, distilleries and eateries. Of course, wine remains the focal point, with results from the June judging competition to be announced.

Tickets are $45 per person and include all wine, beer, ciders, spirits and food samples, live entertainment and a commemorative wine glass. A limited number of early admission VIP tickets are also available for $75 per person. Local wines will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wenatcheewineandfood.com.