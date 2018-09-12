Boy Scout Rally to be held Sept. 19 Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Boy Scout Rally to be held Sept. 19 Posted by Empire Press on Sep 12, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Grand Columbia Council Boy Scouts of America will host the Scout Rally in the Valley from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Masonic Center, 811 N. Chelan Ave.

The family-friendly event is open to everyone and will include door prizes, skit performances, activities, events and complimentary food and drink.

A leader question-and-answer session and opportunities to become a pack or troop sponsor will also be available.

For more information, call Ryan Peterson at 750-1736 or visit scouting.org.

— From The Wenatchee World