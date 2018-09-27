Coalition focuses on drug abuse

Mondo Davila is coordinator of the Waterville Drug-Free Coalition. He is also a leader for the B.A.D.D. (Breaking Additive and Destructive Decisions) Club at Waterville School. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition during the month of October will be participating in the nationwide Red Ribbon Campaign for drug abuse prevention.

The annual Red Ribbon Campaign is sponsored by the National Family Partnership, formerly the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth, a nonprofit organization founded in 1980.

The Red Ribbon began in 1985 and has touched the lives of millions of people around the world. In response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, concerned parents and youth in communities across the country began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the killing and destruction caused by drugs in America, according to the NFP website.

Part of the local campaign involves giving presentations to each class, K-12, and handing out Halloween bags. The class presentations are done in a fun and entertaining way, while still emphasizing the message that students should stay away from drugs, alcohol and tobacco, and also how they should deal with bullying.

Part of the coalition’s mission is to provide information to the community about the effects of substance abuse and how to prevent it.

One misconception about vaping is that it is a safe alternative to cigarettes. Vaping devices, however, are containers filled with liquid that’s usually made of nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals.

Studies have shown that student use of nicotine products has become a warning sign for depression or substance abuse.

According to results from a 2016 Healthy Youth Survey of sophomores in the North Central Educational Service District, some of the statistics include:

Nicotine use and depression: 57 percent of tobacco users reported depression, 51 percent of e-cigarette users reported depression, and 44 percent of smokeless tobacco users reported depression. This compares to 33 percent of non-nicotine users reporting depression symptoms.

Nicotine use and suicidal ideation: 48 percent of tobacco users reported contemplating suicide, 38 percent of e-cigarette users reported suicidal ideation, and 26 percent of smokeless tobacco users contemplated suicide. This compares to 16 percent of non-nicotine users reporting suicide ideation.

The statistics become more alarming as alcohol or marijuana use is added, according to survey information.

The teen years are hard enough without adding substance abuse to the mix, said Waterville School counselor Jill Moomaw. The human brain is not fully developed until around age 25, so substances can alter the brain’s developing function.

Mondo Davila, the Waterville coalition coordinator, is always looking for community members to participate in the work of the group. They meet at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at the Blue Rooster Bakery in Waterville. To get involved, contact Davila at 860-8173.

For more information about substance abuse and further statistics, visit the Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition on Facebook. To learn more about the Red Ribbon Campaign, visit redribbon.org.