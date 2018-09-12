Compassionate Friends group will meet Sept. 17 Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Compassionate Friends group will meet Sept. 17 Posted by Empire Press on Sep 12, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will hold a sharing meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee.

The nonprofit support organization assists families toward the positive resolution of grief following the death of a child, grandchild or sibling of any age and provides information to help others be supportive. There are no membership dues or fees.

For more information, visit tcfwenatcheevalley.org.