Main Street Association promotes Waterville’s Historic Downtown District

By Lisa Davies

This is the second in a series of eight stories featured ahead of the ninth annual NCW Community Success Summit, which IRIS (Initiative for Rural Innovation & Stewardship) is convening in Pateros on Nov. 15. This year’s event, “Pateros Strong,” will celebrate stories about our environment, community, and economy that are helping to connect and strengthen our region. For more information about the summit, to sample more stories on the Success Summit Story Exchange or to submit a story, visit irisncw.org.

Waterville’s Main Street Program

Contact: Lisa Davies

What is the successful outcome?

The Waterville Main Street Association encourages the economic vitality and preservation of Waterville’s Historic Downtown District while maintaining the small-town quality of life. An increasing number of people are stepping up to help with this all-volunteer led community project. One indicator of this success is the 2018 Waterville Days, an event they organized that attracted 2,000 people along with the biggest parade the town has hosted in many years.

What is the situation?

The increase in big box stores in Wenatchee over the past 20 years, along with the number of Waterville area residents who commute there for work, has made it harder for local businesses to compete. As more businesses closed and storefronts emptied a concerned group of citizens decided to form a local chapter of the WA Main Street Association in 2013 to help them save the historic buildings and agricultural heritage of their downtown, promote existing businesses, and attract new ones that the community can use.

What is the challenge?

The low property taxes in Waterville tend to make some owners of empty storefronts disinterested in taking measures to preserve their buildings or to find new tenants when other businesses close. Another challenge is motivating the community to buy local and support local businesses. And while WA Main Street provides valuable training, support and networking opportunities, their idea of a small town — 10,000 people — is big compared to Waterville’s 1,155.

What are the key activities?

Build a solid foundation for the program by moving at a speed that matches the community’s capacity to get involved; complete visible projects that show steady progress such as painting storefronts and street light poles, planting flowers, and posting historic quilt designs on buildings.

Maintain a transparent, fair, and persistent approach when dealing with property owners by listening and seeking to understand their situation. Conduct assessments that help them identify actions they can take to enhance their storefronts.

Use free platforms such as Facebook and Google to advertise Waterville Main Street events and to promote local businesses.

Network broadly throughout the community. Board members and staff are accessible and integrate understanding of the Main Street goals and programs into other community organizations from the schools and library to the recycling center and churches.

Lisa Davies is executive director of the Waterville Main Street Association.