Mission Creek Players presents Irish play

WENATCHEE — Mission Creek Players’ production of “Dancing at Lughnasa” will be presented Sept. 20-22 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The 1990 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Irish play by Brian Friel is loosely based on the lives of Friel’s mother and aunts who lived on the west coast of Donegal in 1936. The production is appropriate for all ages.

Show times are 7 p.m. each night. Reserved seating tickets are $22.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to numericapac.org.