NCW Fair ends season in good financial shape

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The NCW Fair Board received news at its Sept. 13 meeting that the fair is currently $42,290 in the black. The fair still has outstanding bills, premium points, matching obligations for construction projects and payroll for the rest of the year to cover with this money.

Maintenance director and former interim fair manager Ed Daling said that this financial situation is better than the situation has been for the past three years. Daling said that the fair still doesn’t have a final number for its proceeds for this year’s fair, but he believed that information would be available by the Oct. 11 fair board meeting.

In a re-cap of the fair, many positive comments were received from the public. Fair Manager Carolyn Morley especially highlighted the success of the dances, Kids’ Zone, carnival and the variety of vendors.

Gate numbers were up from previous years, and the grounds were kept clean with the help of a garbage crew made up of Waterville FFA members who were hired to do the job.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture fair evaluation was positive overall. The evaluator thought that all of the barns were well run. The rabbit and poultry barn was awarded the Black and White ribbon, which is the Best of Show ribbon for fair departments. The evaluator made special mention of the Kids’ Zone.

The evaluator made three suggestions for improvement. These included that the fair use open barn doors to display information, that efforts be made to increase the number of adult exhibitors and that signage about the fair be increased throughout the community.

In terms of capital improvements, exhibitors expressed appreciation for improvements in the swine barn. New wash racks, new access doors and new lighting were added to the barn this year.

The swine, sheep and goat covered area and the new rabbit and poultry barn have been combined together for bidding purposes. Funding for the covered area has been secured, but the fair is still working on obtaining funding for the rabbit and poultry barn. The Douglas County commissioners will inform the fair within the next few weeks on whether sales tax revenue will be able to be used for the project. Shelving in the new rabbit and poultry barn has been removed from the bid as fair board members and maintenance staff members are planning on completing this part of the project themselves. Daling said the fair will advertise for bids soon.

Morley said she continues to investigate more ways that the fairgrounds can be utilized throughout the year. Ideas include a truffle-making class, a father-daughter dance, bingo, craft shows, outdoor movies, beer/wine tasting events and gun shows.

The next fair board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the NCW Fair Community Hall.