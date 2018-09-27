Our College Students Posted by Communities, News, Schools | Comments Off on Our College Students Posted by Empire Press on Sep 27, 2018 in All Content

News of college students from the Empire Press coverage area

Central Washington University

ELLENSBURG — Christine Dennis of Orondo was named to Central Washington University’s Summer Quarter 2018 honor roll. Students who earn a 3.5 or better grade point average, on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 graded credit hours of study are eligible for the honor roll.

University of Washington

Students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for the spring quarter. To be eligible, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Brewster: Antonio Sotelo, Anita Velazquez, Carlee Wengel, Conley Wright

Bridgeport: Xenia Valdovinos

East Wenatchee: Kylee Adamek, Alexandria Bremmer, Erika Carreno-Rodriguez, Bao Hoai Do, Joseph Gurnard, Ryan Guske, Max Hoofnagle, Sarah Hopkins, Alex Moseley, Bryce Mullen, Emily Oelke, Katrina Olson, Jesenia Reyes, Cynthia Sanchez, Monica Serrato, Sean Sibley, Nancy Tovar-Garcia, Thomas Weldy

Orondo: Sarah Kneadler, Evelyn Negrete

Rock Island: Maria Martinez-Alonzo, Cecilia Rodriguez

Waterville: Stephanie Chavez, Bryan Day, Marny Lowe

Wesleyan University

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Hunter Vannier of East Wenatchee won third prize in Wesleyan University’s third-annual Scientific Imaging Contest. The contest recognizes student-submitted images from experiments or simulations done with a Wesleyan faculty member that are scientifically intriguing, as well as aesthetically pleasing.

Scholarships

Washington State University announced Claire Deveraux of East Wenatchee has received $2,000 from the Ralph and Gladys Waller Lowry Scholarship for Voiland College of Engineering at Washington State University.