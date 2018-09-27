Our College StudentsPosted by Empire Press on Sep 27, 2018 in All Content, Communities, News, Schools | Comments Off on Our College Students
News of college students from the Empire Press coverage area
Central Washington University
ELLENSBURG — Christine Dennis of Orondo was named to Central Washington University’s Summer Quarter 2018 honor roll. Students who earn a 3.5 or better grade point average, on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 graded credit hours of study are eligible for the honor roll.
University of Washington
Students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for the spring quarter. To be eligible, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Brewster: Antonio Sotelo, Anita Velazquez, Carlee Wengel, Conley Wright
Bridgeport: Xenia Valdovinos
East Wenatchee: Kylee Adamek, Alexandria Bremmer, Erika Carreno-Rodriguez, Bao Hoai Do, Joseph Gurnard, Ryan Guske, Max Hoofnagle, Sarah Hopkins, Alex Moseley, Bryce Mullen, Emily Oelke, Katrina Olson, Jesenia Reyes, Cynthia Sanchez, Monica Serrato, Sean Sibley, Nancy Tovar-Garcia, Thomas Weldy
Orondo: Sarah Kneadler, Evelyn Negrete
Rock Island: Maria Martinez-Alonzo, Cecilia Rodriguez
Waterville: Stephanie Chavez, Bryan Day, Marny Lowe
Wesleyan University
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Hunter Vannier of East Wenatchee won third prize in Wesleyan University’s third-annual Scientific Imaging Contest. The contest recognizes student-submitted images from experiments or simulations done with a Wesleyan faculty member that are scientifically intriguing, as well as aesthetically pleasing.
Scholarships
- Washington State University announced Claire Deveraux of East Wenatchee has received $2,000 from the Ralph and Gladys Waller Lowry Scholarship for Voiland College of Engineering at Washington State University.
- The Alumnae Association of the College of Saint Teresa has awarded a scholarship to Kathryn Munro of Spokane, formerly of Orondo. The College of Saint Teresa, Winona, Minnesota, closed in 1989, but alumnae can sponsor themselves or anyone else for a scholarship award. Kathryn’s sponsor is her mother Lois Portner Munro, CST Class of 1977, of Malaga. Kathryn will be using her scholarship for her studies at Western Governor’s University.