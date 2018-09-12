Red Cross blood donation opportunitiesPosted by Empire Press on Sep 12, 2018 in All Content, Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Red Cross blood donation opportunities
WENATCHEE — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood to maintain a supply for those who depend on lifesaving transfusions.
Here are some of the donation opportunities during September:
- Sept. 18, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
- Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.