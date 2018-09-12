Red Cross blood donation opportunities Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Red Cross blood donation opportunities Posted by Empire Press on Sep 12, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood to maintain a supply for those who depend on lifesaving transfusions.

Here are some of the donation opportunities during September:

Sept. 18, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.