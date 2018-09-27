Shockers fall to Odessa-Harrington

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers football team traveled to Odessa on Sept. 14 to take on the Odessa-Harrington Titans with the home team winning 83-0.

“The Titans are a very strong, athletic and experienced team. I didn’t see them make any mistakes,” said head coach Mike Gray. “We, on the other hand, are a young team still learning and we did have some mistakes. Yet, these boys are playing hard and learning fast. I am proud of these guys.”

Sophomore Evan Simmons was the quarterback for the Shockers. Camden Weber was the quarterback for the Titans.

Shocker Highlights

Rushing: Angel Lucero, 10 runs for 51 yards; Thomas Moser, 7 runs for 47 yards; August Koulouris, 8 runs for 8 yards; Braylen Bromiley, 2 runs for 4 yards; Brayden Murison, 3 runs for 5 yards; and Evan Simmons, 15 runs for 23 yards. Anthony Ochoa had 5 receiving yards. The Shockers had 5 first downs.

Waterville/Mansfield had 45 carries for 148 yards, 4 attempted passes, 1 completed for 5 yards, and 2 penalties for 15 yards. The Titans had 23 carries for 282 yards, 7 attempted passes with 6 completions, and just 1 penalty for 10 yards. The Titans had 9 first downs. Neither team had a fumble.

Coach Gray added, “I am grateful that no one on our team got hurt. That means we should be stronger for the next game.”

Waterville/Mansfield lost to the the Bridgeport Mustangs, 32-0, on Sept. 21. They will face Pateros for homecoming at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.