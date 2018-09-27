Town receives a clean audit report for 2017

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Town of Waterville has passed through its 2017 full financial without any issues reported. An accountability audit covering the years of 2015-2017 was still underway as of the Sept. 17 Waterville Town Council meeting.

Sheriff Kevin Morris was present at the meeting to give a report of recent law enforcement activity in the town. Morris discussed the problem of heroin addiction and its relation to many crimes. He credited the strong community nature of the town of Waterville for keeping the problem of illegal drugs from being as serious as it has been in some communities.

According to Morris, there were not many law enforcement issues during the 2018 NCW Fair Aug. 23-26. The only incident of note was that some merchandise was stolen from a vendor.

A team from Columbia Pumping worked the week of Sept. 17-21 to video the town’s sewer system and to work on cleaning the lines.

Mayor Royal DeVaney presented the council with the Washington State Department of Transportation North Central Region 10-year plan for road improvement. The plan is available to the public through the WSDOT.

Waterville’s spring clean-up and hazardous waste event is tentatively scheduled for April 13. A separate tire disposal event is also being arranged.

DeVaney discussed the most recent Main Street Association meeting in which staff from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation had given information about how communities can become Certified Local Governments (CLGs) for historic preservation.

Lisa Davies, president of the Main Street Association, said that the group would be having a work meeting on Sept. 24 to further discuss the steps needed to set up the CLG for Waterville. One of the important steps will be to set up a preservation commission with at least five people on it. Davies indicated that she already has five volunteers for the commission.

Some town staff and council members will be attending the Infrastructure Assistance Coordinating Council (IACC) conference in Wenatchee Oct. 23-24. Those who had attended in past years recommended it to others as being a great way to learn about funding opportunities for the town.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1.