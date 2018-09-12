Women’s Service League hosting summer social Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Women’s Service League hosting summer social Posted by Empire Press on Sep 12, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Women’s Service League of NCW kicks off its new year with a summer membership social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Pybus Market. The event had been rescheduled from last month.

New and prospective members are welcome to come learn about the organization and its projects such as the diaper drive, My Girlfriend’s Closet, Prom Dress Giveaway and Touch-a-Truck.

The local women’s volunteer-based nonprofit was formerly known as Junior Service League of Wenatchee. The organization, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is showcasing its new name, a new visual brand and new website to launch this month.

For more information, call Callie Klein at 670-4161.